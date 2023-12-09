Concert For A Cause with Andrew Witherspoon, Anna Baldree, Red Pawn, & Luke Simmons

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $10

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Hey Friends! Join us in celebrating the holiday season with a fun and unique activity this year. Our friends at Be The Change Youth Initiative are putting together several concerts around Chattanooga this winter to benefit the youth in our community!

On December 9th, we at Songbirds will be hosting 4 incredible local artists for this "Concert for a Cause"—Andrew Witherspoon, Anna Baldree, Red Pawn, & Luke Simmons.

BTCYI is using this opportunity to organize a city-wide toy drive to benefit Chattanooga's youth. They’re collecting toys for Chattanooga Room In The Inn, Partnership FCA, and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy. All you need to do is grab a gift (or two) from the list provided and bring them to celebrate at our Songbirds concert on 12/9!

For more information, head over to bethechangeyi.com/concert-for-a-cause

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
