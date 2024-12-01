Concerto Competition Live Finals at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Symphony Orchestra

The Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, established in 1990, features gifted young musicians in performance with a full orchestra. This year’s finals will be held on campus in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Sunday, December 1, at 4 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.