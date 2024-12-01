Concerto Competition Live Finals at Southern Adventist University

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition, established in 1990, features gifted young musicians in performance with a full orchestra. This year’s finals will be held on campus in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on Sunday, December 1, at 4 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
