Confident Networking: Craft and Share Your Story Fast

his hands-on class is designed to help you approach networking events with confidence, know what to say, and leave a lasting impression that attracts meaningful connections.

What You'll Gain:

Confidence for Any Event: Learn strategies to turn intimidating networking events into comfortable, successful opportunities.

Messaging That Matters: Develop clear, engaging ways to introduce yourself that immediately highlight the value of your business.

Stand Out in a Crowd: Master techniques to showcase your unique strengths and create a memorable impression.

Meaningful Connections, Not Drained Energy: Focus on making genuine, mutually beneficial connections rather than collecting irrelevant contacts.

Energized & Ready for More: Leave each event feeling accomplished and excited, with tools that make networking enjoyable.

In This Class:

Craft a unique, authentic elevator pitch that opens doors.

Build a public brand presence that makes you approachable and memorable.

Get comfortable with key networking tools like business cards, name tags, and conversational openers.

Practice your new skills with peer feedback in a supportive setting.

Prerequisites:

Bring your laptop and mouse to connect to our WiFi (a mouse will make copying and pasting your networking starter scripts much faster and easier during the workshop).

Create a free ChatGPT account at OpenAI.com. During the workshop, you’ll use AI to craft personalized networking scripts that make introducing yourself and explaining your business easier and more effective.

Ready to make networking easy and impactful? Sign up today and bring your brand to life!

About the teachers:

Paul Markovich is a seasoned web developer and tech enthusiast with over 15 years of experience. As the founder of BusinessPump.com, a software development agency in Chattanooga, Paul combines his passion for technology with a knack for creative solutions. He’s also an entrepreneur who successfully launched and sold his own online advertising platform. On weekends, you’ll find him riding the river walk on his foldable bike or engaging in a game of pickleball.

Bart Greenberger is the owner of Perception is Reality Business Coaching and Marketing. Bart works with small business owners, installing repeatable systems and processes, to enable owners to maximize their time, efforts and money. Having spent the past 25 years in media, Bart has learned the ins and outs of business and has created a system in which any business owner can benefit. When Bart is not coaching a business owner or writing scripts for his clients, he is also a High School Baseball and Football official. Be sure to ask him about his Guinness World Record.