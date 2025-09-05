The Conjuring: Last Rites in IMAX!
to
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
IMAX, WB Studios
Return for the case that ended it all! The Conjuring: Last Rites is coming to IMAX on September 5th, so get your tickets today!
September 5 – September 10
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets.
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.