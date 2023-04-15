× Expand ntp.ntpphotography / Cutch Entertainment, LLC Connor McCutcheon with Camden Smith April 15th at Whiskey Cowgirl!

Connor is one of Nashville's hottest new artists. A University of Tennessee Chattanooga grad, Connor moved to Nashville in 2022 determined to blaze his own distinctive path. Artists and industry alike immediately noticed McCutcheon’s emotion filled, unique vocal. He credits his distinctive sound, fresh melodies, and honest, conversational lyrics to his wide range of influences- which include Ed Sheeran, Ernst, Morgan Wallen and Sam Hunt. His debut release, “I Want You”, followed by “I Can’t See You”, “Perfect Company” and the critically acclaimed “Sober” (produced by Julian Raymond of BMLG and mixed by Chris Lord Algae) featuring legendary studio musicians Tim Lauer (keys), Tony Lucido (bass), Jerry McPherson (guitar), Victor Indrizzo (drums) and Tom Bukovac (guitar) offering fans a glimpse into the future.

With his next single “Daddy Issues” releasing April 21st, 2023 and a string of all new music to follow Connor is set to rocket to the next level of new and exciting artists breaking onto the music scene.