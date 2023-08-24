× Expand ntp.ntpphotography / Cutch Entertainment, LLC Connor McCutcheon - Whiskey Cowgirl "College Night" Double Header - August 19th and 24th!

Connor will be playing a College Night "Double Header" at Whiskey Cowgirl on August 19th and August 24th! You won't want to miss these shows! Come join the party and bring all your UTC friends! Connor is one of Nashville's hottest new artists and also a UTC Grad! Raised with an unwavering passion for music, Connor is a remarkable musical artist who has captivated audiences with his exceptional talent and unique sound. With a voice that resonates with authenticity and lyrics that evoke profound emotions, Connor has established himself as a rising star in the music industry.

Connor was born on October 28th in Hendersonville, Tennessee. From an early age, he displayed a natural affinity for music, often singing along to his favorite songs and experimenting with various instruments. Encouraged by his family's love for music, Connor pursued his passion and honed his skills, determined to make a mark in the industry.

During his formative years, Connor drew inspiration from an eclectic range of musical genres, including rock, pop, soul, and folk. This diverse musical palette influenced his artistic style, resulting in a distinctive blend of captivating melodies and introspective storytelling. Connor's ability to effortlessly merge different genres and craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners is a testament to his exceptional artistry.

As he embarked on his musical journey, Connor began performing at local venues, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt performances. His talent and dedication quickly caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to his first major breakthrough in 2021. While still attending College at University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Connor went into the studio to record with Grammy Award winning Producer Julian Raymond at the famous “Black Bird” Studios which resulted in the release of his first four EP’s. Julian was so impressed he was quoted as saying “I have seen and heard the future of Country Music, and his name is Connor McCutcheon … His songs, his voice, and his vision make him the real deal Country Music will live long and prosper with artists like Connor McCutcheon “. In 2023 Connor is continuing to record new music at legendary Addiction Recording Studios with producer David Kalmusky who has worked with Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Micky Guyton to name a few. Connor’s impact and success hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it has been recently announced he is signing a publishing deal with Spirit Music Group - Nashville, a renowned music publishing and label company, opening doors to further success and exposure.

Connor's self-written debut EP, “I Want You”, released in the Fall of 2021, showcased his immense musical prowess, and marked the beginning of his ascent to stardom. The following releases feature a collection of introspective and emotionally charged tracks, each revealing a different facet of Connor's artistry. From haunting ballads to infectious anthems, the EP’s captivated listeners and garnered industry notice, earning Connor a dedicated fanbase that continues to grow to this day.

Since his debut, Connor continues to release captivating music that resonates deeply with his audience. Each subsequent EP has showcased his growth as an artist, both in terms of songwriting and musicality. Connor’s ability to evolve while staying true to his musical roots has solidified his position as an artist of remarkable talent and versatility.

Beyond his studio recordings, Connor's live performances are nothing short of extraordinary. His commanding stage presence, combined with his ability to connect with the audience on a personal level, creates an unforgettable experience for all who attend his concerts. Whether performing in intimate settings or larger venues, Connor's charisma and authenticity shine through, leaving a lasting impression on every listener.