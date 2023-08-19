Connor McCutcheon - Whiskey Cowgirl "College Night" Double Header - August 19th and 24th!

ntp.ntpphotography / Cutch Entertainment, LLC
Connor McCutcheon - College Night Double Header - Aug 19th and 24th!
Connor will be playing a College Night "Double Header" at Whiskey Cowgirl on August 19th and August 24th! You won't want to miss these shows! Come join the party and bring all your UTC friends! Connor is one of Nashville's hottest new artists and also a UTC Grad! Raised with an unwavering passion for music, Connor is a remarkable musical artist who has captivated audiences with his exceptional talent and unique sound. With a voice that resonates with authenticity and lyrics that evoke profound emotions, Connor has established himself as a rising star in the music industry.
Connor was born on October 28th in Hendersonville, Tennessee. From an early age, he displayed a natural affinity for music, often singing along to his favorite songs and experimenting with various instruments. Encouraged by his family's love for music, Connor pursued his passion and honed his skills, determined to make a mark in the industry.
During his formative years, Connor drew inspiration from an eclectic range of musical genres, including rock, pop, soul, and folk. This diverse musical palette influenced his artistic style, resulting in a distinctive blend of captivating melodies and introspective storytelling. Connor's ability to effortlessly merge different genres and craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners is a testament to his exceptional artistry.
As he embarked on his musical journey, Connor began performing at local venues, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt performances. His talent and dedication quickly caught the attention of industry professionals, leading to his first major breakthrough in 2021. While still attending College at University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Connor went into the studio to record with Grammy Award winning Producer Julian Raymond at the famous “Black Bird” Studios which resulted in the release of his first four EP’s. Julian was so impressed he was quoted as saying “I have seen and heard the future of Country Music, and his name is Connor McCutcheon … His songs, his voice, and his vision make him the real deal Country Music will live long and prosper with artists like Connor McCutcheon “. In 2023 Connor is continuing to record new music at legendary Addiction Recording Studios with producer David Kalmusky who has worked with Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Micky Guyton to name a few. Connor’s impact and success hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it has been recently announced he is signing a publishing deal with Spirit Music Group - Nashville, a renowned music publishing and label company, opening doors to further success and exposure.
Connor's self-written debut EP, “I Want You”, released in the Fall of 2021, showcased his immense musical prowess, and marked the beginning of his ascent to stardom. The following releases feature a collection of introspective and emotionally charged tracks, each revealing a different facet of Connor's artistry. From haunting ballads to infectious anthems, the EP’s captivated listeners and garnered industry notice, earning Connor a dedicated fanbase that continues to grow to this day.
Since his debut, Connor continues to release captivating music that resonates deeply with his audience. Each subsequent EP has showcased his growth as an artist, both in terms of songwriting and musicality. Connor’s ability to evolve while staying true to his musical roots has solidified his position as an artist of remarkable talent and versatility.
Beyond his studio recordings, Connor's live performances are nothing short of extraordinary. His commanding stage presence, combined with his ability to connect with the audience on a personal level, creates an unforgettable experience for all who attend his concerts. Whether performing in intimate settings or larger venues, Connor's charisma and authenticity shine through, leaving a lasting impression on every listener.
With his undeniable talent and relentless pursuit of musical excellence, Connor has emerged as a rising star in the music industry. His artistry continues to inspire and touch the hearts of millions around the world, and there is no doubt that his journey is only just beginning. As he explores new horizons and ventures into uncharted territories, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the musical odyssey of Connor McCutcheon.
Announcing Connor’s next release “Keep These Flowers” available on all streaming platforms August 17th midnight Eastern Time / 11PM Central time! Written and performed by Connor, recorded at Addiction Studios in Nashville, Tennessee with Multi-Platinum Producer David Kalmusky (Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Journey, Mötley Crüe, John Legend, Tenille Townes, Mickey Guyton, Icon For Hire, and others), and some of the best studio musicians in town (Chad Cromwell on drums, Marc Rogers on bass, Dan Dugmore on Steel Guitar, Rob McNelley on Guitar, David Dorn on Keys and David Kalmusky on lead guitar). Click on the link below and you can "PRE-SAVE" or "PRE-ORDER" with your favorite streaming service! More Big News about Connor is coming! Stay tuned!
“This is the most excited I have ever been for a release. “Keep These Flowers” was written from very real experiences making it my most personal song to date. I am immensely proud of this track and the incredible team behind it. The countdown to August 17th is on and I can’t wait Chattanooga for it to be all yours and play it live for you!"