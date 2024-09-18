× Expand WaterWays Conservation & Corks (11 x 8.5 in) - 1 Conservation & Corks Flyer

Join us for Conservation & Corks, a unique environmental pop-up event hosted by the local water quality nonprofit, WaterWays, and FiftyFifty Wine + Martini Bar!

Taking place at 43 Station Street, this inaugural event promises an engaging evening dedicated to sustainability.

From 5-7pm, explore our sustainability market where you can connect with local experts in sustainability and environmental conservation, purchase native plants to enhance your yard, or browse through a selection of gently used outdoor gear.

Enjoy a delightful wine tasting with TheoLeo wines at 5:30pm or challenge your knowledge with nature trivia at 7:00pm.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds at FiftyFifty Wine + Martini Bar will support WaterWays in our mission to empower communities to protect and restore the waters where we live, work, and play.

This event is free and open to the public.

For any inquiries, please email jared@mywaterways.org.