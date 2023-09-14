Constitution Day Speaker Bettina Krause

× Expand Contributed Bettina Krause

Southern Adventist University welcomes religious liberty expert Bettina Krause to speak on Constitution Day, September 14, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Along with addressing current culture wars and cynicism about religious freedom, her presentation titled “What If Religious Isn’t Special Enough?” will explore pertinent questions for faith-based schools. Krause holds a law degree with first class honors from Macquarie University School of Law in Australia, serves as Liberty magazine editor, and is associate director of Public Affairs and Religious Liberty for the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information on this free event that is open to the public, call 423.236.2814.