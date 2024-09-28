Contra Dance
East Ridge Presbyterian Church 4919 Court Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society
Come dance with us! The Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society hosts contra dances every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month. Beginner lessons start at 7:30 PM, and the dance kicks off at 8 PM! Bring your water bottle and and soft-soled shoes, and we'll see you on the dance floor!
