Cooking with Ilya

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Join maestro Ilya Ram on Nov. 6 for an Italian cooking experience.

Prepare a delicious meal alongside CSO Maestro Ilya Ram in a hands-on culinary class that blends symphonic flair with delicious flavor.

Ticket includes a hands-on cooking class, two complimentary drinks per person, and a special gift.

Menu: Rustic Italian

Main | Handmade Fettuccine Pasta with Italian Sausage and Basil Cream

Dessert | Berry Tarts

Can be made vegetarian.

All proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.