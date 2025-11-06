Cooking with Ilya
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera
Join maestro Ilya Ram on Nov. 6 for an Italian cooking experience.
Prepare a delicious meal alongside CSO Maestro Ilya Ram in a hands-on culinary class that blends symphonic flair with delicious flavor.
Ticket includes a hands-on cooking class, two complimentary drinks per person, and a special gift.
Menu: Rustic Italian
Main | Handmade Fettuccine Pasta with Italian Sausage and Basil Cream
Dessert | Berry Tarts
Can be made vegetarian.
All proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.