Cooking with Ilya

to

The Sweet & Savory Classroom 45 E Main Street, Suite 112 45 E Main Street, Suite 112, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Prepare a delicious meal alongside CSO Maestro Ilya Ram in a hands-on culinary class that blends symphonic flair with delicious flavor.

Ticket includes a hands-on cooking class, two complimentary drinks per person, and a special gift.

Menu: Rustic Italian

Main | Handmade Fettuccine Pasta with Italian Sausage and Basil Cream

Dessert | Berry Tarts

Can be made vegetarian.

All proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Info

The Sweet & Savory Classroom 45 E Main Street, Suite 112 45 E Main Street, Suite 112, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
423-267-8583
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cooking with Ilya - 2025-11-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cooking with Ilya - 2025-11-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cooking with Ilya - 2025-11-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cooking with Ilya - 2025-11-06 18:00:00 ical