Join us at Creative Discovery Museum to celebrate the New Year at Countdown to Fun—no need to stay up until midnight!

Enjoy story times, apple juice, and crafts throughout the day. Then at 2 p.m., gather in the Atrium for a festive countdown, balloon drop, and dance party celebration!

Run of Events:

11 a.m. – Story Time

12 p.m. – Popping Film craft in Spark

1–3 p.m. – Apple Juice and Toast in Spark

2 p.m. – Balloon Drop & Dance Party in the Atrium

3 p.m. – Science Show

Free with Museum Admission