Countdown To Fun

to

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at Creative Discovery Museum to celebrate the New Year at Countdown to Fun—no need to stay up until midnight!

Enjoy story times, apple juice, and crafts throughout the day. Then at 2 p.m., gather in the Atrium for a festive countdown, balloon drop, and dance party celebration!

Run of Events:

11 a.m. – Story Time

12 p.m. – Popping Film craft in Spark

1–3 p.m. – Apple Juice and Toast in Spark

2 p.m. – Balloon Drop & Dance Party in the Atrium

3 p.m. – Science Show

Free with Museum Admission

Info

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs
to
Google Calendar - Countdown To Fun - 2025-12-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Countdown To Fun - 2025-12-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Countdown To Fun - 2025-12-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Countdown To Fun - 2025-12-31 10:00:00 ical