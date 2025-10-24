Countdown To Fun
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Creative Discovery Museum
Countdown To Fun
Join us at Creative Discovery Museum to celebrate the New Year at Countdown to Fun—no need to stay up until midnight!
Enjoy story times, apple juice, and crafts throughout the day. Then at 2 p.m., gather in the Atrium for a festive countdown, balloon drop, and dance party celebration!
Run of Events:
11 a.m. – Story Time
12 p.m. – Popping Film craft in Spark
1–3 p.m. – Apple Juice and Toast in Spark
2 p.m. – Balloon Drop & Dance Party in the Atrium
3 p.m. – Science Show
Free with Museum Admission