Couple Shuffle - Chattanooga, TN

× Expand Auzzi Riegel Bodies Race Company

Ready to run your heart out? Join us for the annual Couple Shuffle 2-mile, 5k, and 10k! Whether you're sprinting with your sweetheart or racing solo, this Valentine themed race promises a heart-pounding good time. Enjoy a course sprinkled with fun photo ops, and a finish line filled with sweet treats and high-fives. Put on your running shoes and let’s make this Valentine’s a day to remember! 💖🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️Fun for the whole family!

The fun includes-

Great Swag - designer shirt & custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Delicious Treats waiting at the finish line

Plenty of fun!

Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Can't make the race? No problem! We offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k 12 & Under are only $15!

10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

5k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

2-mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

*Register by Sunday at midnight the weekend BEFORE the race to be guaranteed a shirt!