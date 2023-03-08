Cousins Maine Lobster at Wanderlinger

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

🔥 Chattanooga Lobster Lovers 🦞 Cousins Maine Lobster is heading to Wanderlinger Brewing Company!! 👀 Meet on March 8 for all your MAINE lobster favorites!! 😍

.

FAQs about Mobile Ordering

📲 Order on the app and skip the line! Mobile ordering starts when the truck opens for service. Head straight to our pickup window at your designated pickup time!

❗ Mobile app ordering is limited. But you can always order with us directly at the truck!

🎁 Use our app and join our loyalty program to earn points for free food! Orders placed through our app receive points automatically, or you can scan your app loyalty card at the window during checkout!

🚚Please note: we are the Food Truck option in the mobile app. Make sure you are ordering for the correct location, as we cannot transfer orders. We can’t wait to see you!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster at Wanderlinger - 2023-03-08 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster at Wanderlinger - 2023-03-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster at Wanderlinger - 2023-03-08 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cousins Maine Lobster at Wanderlinger - 2023-03-08 16:00:00 ical

Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 3, 2023

Saturday

March 4, 2023

Sunday

March 5, 2023

Monday

March 6, 2023

Tuesday

March 7, 2023

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours