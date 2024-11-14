Covenant College Theatre Department
to
Covenant College Theatre Department - Sanderson Hall Auditorium 215 14049 Scenic Hwy , Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Graphic Design By Abby Rose
Covenant College Proudly Presents Jane Eyre performing November 14th- 15th at 7:30 pm & Nov 16th at 2:30 pm.
Covenant College Proudly Presents Jane Eyre
One of literature’s most famous romance novels, Charlotte Brontë’s revolutionary Jane Eyre was the first to focus on the moral and spiritual development of its protagonist through intimate first-person narrative. Gothic in mood and having a strong sense of Christian morality, it’s been considered ahead of its time for its treatment of class, sex and feminism -- together with Jane's remarkable, individualistic character.
Admission price: $10 Adult, $7 Student/Staff/Senior