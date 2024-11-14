Covenant College Theatre Department

to

Covenant College Theatre Department - Sanderson Hall Auditorium 215 14049 Scenic Hwy , Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750

Covenant College Proudly Presents Jane Eyre

One of literature’s most famous romance novels, Charlotte Brontë’s revolutionary Jane Eyre was the first to focus on the moral and spiritual development of its protagonist through intimate first-person narrative. Gothic in mood and having a strong sense of Christian morality, it’s been considered ahead of its time for its treatment of class, sex and feminism -- together with Jane's remarkable, individualistic character.

Admission price: $10 Adult, $7 Student/Staff/Senior

Info

Covenant College Theatre Department - Sanderson Hall Auditorium 215 14049 Scenic Hwy , Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
Theater & Dance
706-419-1051
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Covenant College Theatre Department - 2024-11-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Covenant College Theatre Department - 2024-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Covenant College Theatre Department - 2024-11-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Covenant College Theatre Department - 2024-11-14 19:30:00 ical