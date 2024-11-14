Covenant College Theatre Department

× Expand Graphic Design By Abby Rose Covenant College Proudly Presents Jane Eyre performing November 14th- 15th at 7:30 pm & Nov 16th at 2:30 pm.

One of literature’s most famous romance novels, Charlotte Brontë’s revolutionary Jane Eyre was the first to focus on the moral and spiritual development of its protagonist through intimate first-person narrative. Gothic in mood and having a strong sense of Christian morality, it’s been considered ahead of its time for its treatment of class, sex and feminism -- together with Jane's remarkable, individualistic character.

Admission price: $10 Adult, $7 Student/Staff/Senior