The Seed Theatre Presents: "Cows on the Rings of Saturn"

A New Play Exploring Chosen Family, Legacy, and Love

Chattanooga, TN — The Seed Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of "Cows on the Rings of Saturn," an original play by Brianna Jean Haley. This highly anticipated production will debut at the Barking Legs Theater on September 6th and 7th, offering audiences a unique theatrical experience filled with heart, humor, and thought-provoking themes.

"Cows on the Rings of Saturn" takes audiences on an imaginative journey to a recreation room in a nursing home, exploring the concepts of chosen family, leaving a lasting legacy, and discovering love in the most unexpected places. The play delves deep into the human experience, weaving a narrative that resonates with the complexities of relationships and the enduring search for connection.

The production is directed by the talented duo Juniper Harp and Brianna Haley, whose combined vision brings this compelling story to life. The cast features an outstanding lineup of local talent, including Wendy Pursley, Merril Kallisti, Cassie Haley, Gage Miller, and Demetrius Seay. Each actor brings depth and authenticity to their roles, creating a powerful ensemble that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

"This play is a reflection of the stories we carry with us and the impact we have on those we love," says playwright Brianna Jean Haley. "It's a celebration of the bonds we create and the legacies we leave behind."

The Seed Theatre, known for its commitment to fostering local talent and creating meaningful artistic experiences, is proud to present this original work. "Cows on the Rings of Saturn" embodies the theater's mission to explore diverse narratives and provide a platform for voices that challenge, inspire, and entertain.

Show Details:

Dates: September 6th & 7th, 2024

Venue: Barking Legs Theater, [1307 Dodds Ave]

Time: 7pm on 9/6, 2pm & 7pm on 9/7

Tickets: Available online at www.theseedtheatre.org or at the door.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary production that promises to be both an emotional and imaginative experience. Join us for an unforgettable evening at the theater as we explore the mysteries of love and the ties that bind us all.