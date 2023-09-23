Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival

September 23rd, 2023 9am-3pm

Crabtree Farms continues their tradition of providing a full array of edible and ornamental, regionally appropriate plant varieties to the community at their annual Fall Plant Sale and Festival.

This year the Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held September 23rd from 9am-3pm. In addition to shopping for a variety of annual and perennial plant starts, join us for local vendors and artisans, live music, kids’ activities, hayrides, and food and enjoy this family friendly event. Bring your friends for a lovely day on the farm!

All proceeds directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational and community gardening programs. Special thanks to our event partners: Lupi's Pizza Pies and Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact Meghan Lewis at mlewis@crabtreefarms.org | 423-493-9155.

Details:

Directions to Crabtree Farms: 1000 East 30th St. Chattanooga 37407

Free Parking and Admission

Crabtree accepts Cash, Credit Card, and EBT (edible plants only)

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407
Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden, Outdoor
423-493-9155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival - 2023-09-23 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Thursday

September 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours