Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale & Festival

Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga welcomes cooler weather with the Annual Fall Plant Sale & Festival!

Thousands of annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your fall and winter gardens.

The Fall Plant Sale & Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 21 & 22 from 9am-3pm. In addition to the plants there will be local vendors, live music, hay rides, food trucks, and Crabtree swag available for the community to enjoy at this family friendly event.

All proceeds of the Fall Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden.