Crabtree Farms Spring Plant Sale & Festival

Crabtree Farms Hosts 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival

April 19th-21st, 2024

Full Festival Friday & Saturday 9a-3p | Plants Only Sunday 11a-3p

Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga continues its tradition of kicking off spring with the 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival. This year, there will be over 18,000 annuals, perennials, food bearing, and/or medicinal plants that have been carefully selected to promote successful cultivation and encourage an ecosystem of native, non-invasive species for your home gardens.

The 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival will be held Friday, April 19th through Sunday April 21st. On Friday and Saturday, there will be local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, food trucks, and Crabtree swag available for the community to enjoy at this family friendly event. On Sunday, there will only be plants available for sale.

All proceeds of the 24th Annual Spring Plant Sale & Festival directly support Crabtree Farms’ educational programs for youth and adults and the Crabtree Community Garden. This event is presented by EPB with a special thanks to Chattanooga Times Free press for print sponsorship.

Questions about the upcoming plant sales? Contact us at info@crabtreefarms.org | 423-493-9155.

Details:

Directions to Crabtree Farms: 1000 East 30th St. Chattanooga 37407

Free Parking and Admission

Crabtree accepts Cash, Credit Card, and EBT (edible plants only)

Info

Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
