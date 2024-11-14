× Expand Christina Clark craft swap (Real Estate Flyer) - 1 Craft Supply Swap

For anyone with a passion for crafts, they soon find themselves overwhelmed with pieces of fabric and accessories occupying valuable space. On Thursday, November 14th, from 5pm until 7pm, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department will be providing crafters a place to donate or swap out their stash by hosting a Craft Supply Swap.

The Craft Supply Swap will be held in the West Room at Collegedale City Hall on 4910 Swinyar Drive. The Swap gives crafters an opportunity to clean out their craft supplies by bringing in those items you thought you would use, never use, or just got tired of. Examples of items for the swap include fabric, yarn, beads, sewing notions, embroidery thread, rubber stamps, craft kits, ribbons, craft instruction books, patterns, and more.

“This was a great success when we offered this earlier in the year that our local crafters were begging for another date,” stated Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “We had community members that were able to find missing supplies for crafts, had discussions on how to use specific materials, and those that were happy to see their ‘craft stash’ go to use with other crafters.”

For more information, email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or call 423-468-1971.