The Crankie Show
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
The Crankie Show @ Barking Legs
Ever heard of Crankies? 🤔
Great news! You can enjoy this Appalachian art form that tells true-life stories through illustrated scrolls at The Crankie Show!
🎨 Presenting moving panoramas of visual stories created by eleven artists living with serious mental illnesses, this will be the first time their stories are shared.
The stories are full of heart and humor that will pull you in scroll-by-scroll.
The Crankie Show is thrilled to be a collaboration that includes:
Writer: Peggy Douglas
Visual Art Director: Frances McDonald
Technical Director: Taylor Boyd
Crankie Box Fabricator: Randy Fairchild
Narrators: Anne Swedberg, Ray Bassett
Technical Videography: Tanqueray Harper
Visual Artists: Randall Jones, deMichael McGee, Mark Mayfield, Dominique Pruitt, Bill Sera, David Hudson, Kathleen Williams, Clare Donahue, David Dunn, Gini White, Anonymous
🖌️ Mark your calendars! The Crankie Show is May 31st at 7:30 pm & June 1st at 2:30 pm at Barking Legs Theater.
General admission $15. Students, seniors & and AIM Center, Inc./HART Gallery TN members $10.
🎟️ Save your spot! https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/the-crankie-show