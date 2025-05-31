× Expand The Crankie Show Chattanooga The Crankie Show (Square) - 8 The Crankie Show @ Barking Legs

Ever heard of Crankies? 🤔

Great news! You can enjoy this Appalachian art form that tells true-life stories through illustrated scrolls at The Crankie Show!

🎨 Presenting moving panoramas of visual stories created by eleven artists living with serious mental illnesses, this will be the first time their stories are shared.

The stories are full of heart and humor that will pull you in scroll-by-scroll.

The Crankie Show is thrilled to be a collaboration that includes:

Writer: Peggy Douglas

Visual Art Director: Frances McDonald

Technical Director: Taylor Boyd

Crankie Box Fabricator: Randy Fairchild

Narrators: Anne Swedberg, Ray Bassett

Technical Videography: Tanqueray Harper

Visual Artists: Randall Jones, deMichael McGee, Mark Mayfield, Dominique Pruitt, Bill Sera, David Hudson, Kathleen Williams, Clare Donahue, David Dunn, Gini White, Anonymous

🖌️ Mark your calendars! The Crankie Show is May 31st at 7:30 pm & June 1st at 2:30 pm at Barking Legs Theater.

General admission $15. Students, seniors & and AIM Center, Inc./HART Gallery TN members $10.

🎟️ Save your spot! https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/the-crankie-show