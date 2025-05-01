Crash Course in Tarot

× Expand Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash via The Chattery

Unlock the mysteries of tarot in just one evening!

This crash course will guide you through the fundamentals of tarot reading, helping you understand the meanings behind the cards and how to interpret them with confidence. Learn to use simple yet effective spreads to gain insight, clarity, and intuition in your readings—no prior experience needed!

About the instructor:

Ettie Archer (they/them) started reading tarot in 2016 after deconstructing from Christian Fundamentalism with an Independent Baptist and Southern Baptist flavor. In the summer of 2018, Ettie started Wildly Tarot Podcast with their close friend Holly, talking about tarot, mysticism, and everything in between. Holly and Ettie wrote The History of Tarot Art during the height of chaos in 2020. It was published in Autumn of 2021. In the summer of 2023, Ettie’s journey took them from South Korea (their home of eight years) back to Tennessee, where they now teach yoga, sling cards, and causing they/them may/hem wherever they go.