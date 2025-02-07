Create & Connect: Friday Night Art Club

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us Friday night for a fun creative hangout!

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long week, dive into a new project, or simply enjoy some good company, this is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. We'll have a variety of art supplies on hand and some self-directed activities to spark your inspiration, but feel free to bring your own projects too. It's all about creating in community, making connections, and having fun.

No rules, no pressure—just a relaxed, welcoming space to express yourself and enjoy a night of art, conversation, and connection.

Grab a friend, or come solo and meet like-minded creatives. Let's make your Friday night a masterpiece!

About the facilitator:

Cat Thomas, MAT is an Artist & Expressive Arts Facilitator based out of Chattanooga, TN.

15 years ago, Cat intuitively began using art and writing as a therapeutic tool in her personal life. Once she experienced the true potential art has to heal the mind, body & spirit, Cat enrolled in the Expressive Arts Florida Institute in Sarasota, FL. After taking a weekend long intensive there, she knew her purpose was not only to create her own art, but to increase individual and community health & wellness by using the arts as a tool for healing, personal growth & self-discovery.

Since finishing her training in 2015, Cat has worked with 1000’s of people helping them connect with their creative selves so they may gain the therapeutic benefits of doing something creative. From working as an Artist in Residence at cancer center for close to 10 years to partnering with a local community to create a collaborative neighborhood street mural, Cat enjoys working with a variety of populations, and truly believes that when given the opportunity to create in a safe, supportive and nonjudgmental space people can transform their lives from the inside out.