Create Your Own Hand-Built Mug: A Two-Session Clay Workshop

Create a one-of-a-kind, hand-built mug that reflects your personal style or holds special meaning in this engaging two-session class. Whether it’s a decorative piece, a mug for cozy mornings, or a special holder for your intentions, you’ll craft something truly your own.

What You’ll Do:

Session 1 (Wednesday, February 5, 6:30-8:30pm):

Explore two techniques for shaping clay into a mug and experiment with surface textures, designs, and symbols. Write words, draw patterns, or keep it simple—the choice is yours!

Session 2 (Wednesday, February 26, 6:30-8:30pm):

Glaze your fired mug, adding vibrant colors or subtle finishes to bring your creation to life.

After the final firing, your finished piece will be ready for pickup—just like unwrapping a gift!

About the Instructor:

Dayna Mondello, a talented clay artist and teacher, brings creativity and joy to her classes, turning them into playful, social experiences for adults. Come with a friend, enjoy music and laughter, and dive into the magic of clay. Get ready to get your hands dirty and let your creativity shine!