Create & Sip: Blinging Up a Mosaic Shoe

Create your own mosaic shoe design while enjoying a glass of wine. Participants will first find inspiration with a visit to our current exhibit Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes and then venture to the Hunter art studios, where they will hear from local mosaic shoe artist Lisa Houser, who will guide participants in the project.

All materials provided; participants can enjoy a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic drink while they create.

Members: $20/adult

Non-yet members: $25/adult

21+ only

Register at

47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Shoe-Mosaic

Walk this Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin.

Presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors