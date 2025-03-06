Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Make your own creation using sustainable materials inspired by The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection while enjoying a glass of wine! Afterwards, a Hunter educator will lead a tour of the special exhibition.

All materials are provided.

Adult: $25

Museum Member: $20

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials - 2025-03-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials - 2025-03-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials - 2025-03-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials - 2025-03-06 18:00:00 ical