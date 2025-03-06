Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Makenzie Johnson, 2024
Guests at a Create+Sip event
Make your own creation using sustainable materials inspired by The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection while enjoying a glass of wine! Afterwards, a Hunter educator will lead a tour of the special exhibition.
All materials are provided.
Adult: $25
Museum Member: $20
Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required:
https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip