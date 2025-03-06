Create & Sip: Creating with Sustainable Materials

× Expand Makenzie Johnson, 2024 Guests at a Create+Sip event

Make your own creation using sustainable materials inspired by The Long View: From Conservation to Sustainability | Works from the Bank of America Collection while enjoying a glass of wine! Afterwards, a Hunter educator will lead a tour of the special exhibition.

All materials are provided.

Adult: $25

Museum Member: $20

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip