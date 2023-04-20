Create & Sip: Doll Making

× Expand Hunter Museum Create and Sip

Make your own creation inspired by the dolls and found object art in

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe while also enjoying a

mocktail! Led by a Hunter educator, the program offers an opportunity to

explore the exhibit followed by a how-to on doll art. Open to all.

$25/adult, $16/teen (17 and under), $20/member. Price includes all

materials and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/create-and-sip-doll-making

Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of

Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy

Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and

publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support

for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.

Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High

Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment

for the Arts. Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.