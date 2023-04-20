Create & Sip: Doll Making

Hunter Museum
Create and Sip
Make your own creation inspired by the dolls and found object art in
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe while also enjoying a
mocktail! Led by a Hunter educator, the program offers an opportunity to
explore the exhibit followed by a how-to on doll art. Open to all.
$25/adult, $16/teen (17 and under), $20/member. Price includes all
materials and a non-alcoholic beverage.
Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/create-and-sip-doll-making
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of
Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy
Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and
publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support
Commented [CM2]: dbl check spelling
Commented [AC3R2]: It is right, I know a tough name
but a fabulous person!
for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.
Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment
for the Arts. Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.