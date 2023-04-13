Create & Sip: Folk Art Flora

× Expand Hunter Museum Create and Sip

Make your own creation inspired by the vibrant drawings in Really Free:

The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe while also enjoying a glass of wine!

Led by a Hunter educator, the program offers an opportunity to explore

the exhibit followed by a how-to on folk art- inspired botanical drawings.

Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/person ($20/member). Price includes all

materials and one glass of wine.

Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Painted-

signs

