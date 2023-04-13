Create & Sip: Folk Art Flora

Hunter Museum
Create and Sip
Make your own creation inspired by the vibrant drawings in Really Free:
The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe while also enjoying a glass of wine!
Led by a Hunter educator, the program offers an opportunity to explore
the exhibit followed by a how-to on folk art- inspired botanical drawings.
Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/person ($20/member). Price includes all
materials and one glass of wine.
Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Painted-
signs
Really Free: The Radical Art of Nellie Mae Rowe is organized by the High Museum of
Art, Atlanta. Support for this exhibition and publication is provided by The Andy
Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. Major funding for this exhibition and
publication is provided by Judith Alexander and Henry Alexander. Generous support
for the national tour is provided by Art Bridges. The exhibition is curated by Dr.
Katherine Jentleson, Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art, High
Museum of Art, Atlanta. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment
for the Arts.
Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.