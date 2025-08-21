Create & Sip: Make Your Own Slippers

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art 2025 Create & Sip graphic

Participants will be inspired by a visit to our current exhibition Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes and then learn how to make custom slippers using quilting cotton and simple stitches to sew cozy footwear.

All materials provided and all participants can enjoy a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic drink while they create.

Museum Members: $20/adult

Not-Yet Members: $25/adult

21+ only

Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.