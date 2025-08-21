Create & Sip: Make Your Own Slippers
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art 2025
Create & Sip graphic
Participants will be inspired by a visit to our current exhibition Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes and then learn how to make custom slippers using quilting cotton and simple stitches to sew cozy footwear.
All materials provided and all participants can enjoy a glass of wine or a non-alcoholic drink while they create.
Museum Members: $20/adult
Not-Yet Members: $25/adult
21+ only
Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes has been organized by the New York Historical. This exhibition has been generously supported by Joyce B. Cowin and is presented locally by Acumen Wealth Advisors.