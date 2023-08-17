Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Make your own creation inspired by the landscape paintings from our

current special exhibition while enjoying a glass of wine! Hunter docent and

artist Kate Colquitt will lead a tour of In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of

American Landscape Painting and a how-to on creating your own landscape

art.

Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/adult ($20/member). Price includes all

materials and one glass of wine.

Register here:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=c44ad

d43-bd11-4410-b755-03cd50531c70

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes - 2023-08-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes - 2023-08-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes - 2023-08-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes - 2023-08-17 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Business Profile

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 22, 2023

Friday

June 23, 2023

Saturday

June 24, 2023

Sunday

June 25, 2023

Monday

June 26, 2023

Tuesday

June 27, 2023

Wednesday

June 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours