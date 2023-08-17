Create & Sip: Painted and Collaged Landscapes

× Expand Hunter Museum Person painting

Make your own creation inspired by the landscape paintings from our

current special exhibition while enjoying a glass of wine! Hunter docent and

artist Kate Colquitt will lead a tour of In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of

American Landscape Painting and a how-to on creating your own landscape

art.

Open to anyone 21 and over. $25/adult ($20/member). Price includes all

materials and one glass of wine.

Register here:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/tickets?tab=3&txobjid=c44ad

d43-bd11-4410-b755-03cd50531c70

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.