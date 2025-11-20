Create & Sip: Painted Torsos with Sheryl Benford

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join artist Sheryl Benford for this unique opportunity to celebrate the body with

painted mannequin torsos. Inspired by Silver Linings, this experience is free for adults and teens over 16 (with parent permission) thanks to generous funding from Art Bridges. Very limited spots are available, so advanced registration is required. All materials and drinks (wine and nonalcoholic) will be provided as well.

Register:

47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Crea

te--Sip-painted-torsos

Silver Linings: Celebrating the Spelman Art Collection is organized by the Spelman

College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta, Georgia.

Curated by Liz Andrews and Karen Comer Lowe with initial contributions from Anne Collins Smith

Generous support provided by Art Bridges.

Info

