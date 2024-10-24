× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Create & Sip

Make your own creation inspired by our current special exhibition while enjoying a glass of wine! A Hunter educator will lead an exhibition tour followed by a how-to screenprint your own graffiti-style design on a tote bag like those featured in City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.

All materials are provided.

$25/adult

$20/museum member

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required:

https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Screenprinting-Grafitti