Create & Sip
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
Make your own creation inspired by our current special exhibition while enjoying a glass of wine! A Hunter educator will lead an exhibition tour followed by a how-to screenprint your own graffiti-style design on a tote bag like those featured in City as Canvas: Graffiti Art from the Martin Wong Collection, organized by the Museum of the City of New York.
All materials are provided.
$25/adult
$20/museum member
Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required:
https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Screenprinting-Grafitti