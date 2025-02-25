Creating a Life You Are Eager to Wake Up to: A Journey to Your Highest Self

× Expand Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us on a transformative journey to discover your highest self and create a life you can't wait to wake up to!

Discover how to create a life you are eager to wake up to by aligning with your highest self in this transformative, interactive session led by Melissa Ingrid Lawrence.

Through engaging activities and meaningful discussions, participants will:

Begin to visualize their highest self, uncovering the best version of who they are meant to be.

Craft a clear image of their dream life, envisioning the possibilities of living in alignment with their purpose.

Explore the foundational steps to building a personal relationship with God, and understanding how faith can play a vital role in achieving a fulfilled life.

This one-hour class is designed to inspire and equip attendees with practical tools to start their journey toward clarity, purpose, and spiritual alignment. Open to anyone ready to take the first step toward their most authentic, abundant selves.

About the teacher:

Melissa Ingrid Lawrence is a dedicated mentor, lifestyle influencer, and visionary passionate about helping individuals align with their highest selves and live lives filled with faith, purpose, and abundance. With a unique blend of practical tools and spiritual principles, she has guided countless individuals in discovering their values, strengths, and dreams while deepening their connection with God.

She is the creator of My Vision Planner, a transformative resource designed to empower individuals to envision and achieve their goals with intentionality. Through her authentic and engaging teaching style, Melissa has inspired her audience to embrace self-love, find clarity in their vision, and take actionable steps toward building a life that excites them each day.