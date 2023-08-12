Creating in Nature’s Studio: Sunset Paddle and Landscape Photography

× Expand Hunter Museum Canoe with sunset

Beginning at Reflection Riding, paddle into the sunset on a 4.5-mile round-

trip canoe excursion and photograph the beauty of the Tennessee River.

We will meet at Reflection Riding at 7pm and gather for safety and paddle

training before setting off in canoes. Paddling on calm waters, this

excursion is beginner friendly and will be assisted by certified paddlers. Life

jackets are provided and required for everyone.

Throughout the journey, we will stop along the river to learn about the

ecology of the environment, snap some photos, and discuss artworks from

our current special exhibition In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of Landscape Painting. To take photographs, bring a personal camera or

cellphone - waterproof bags are recommended to protect gear.

We will return and disembark by 10pm. Guests are welcome to bring a light

snack (no alcohol please).

$25/person ($20 Hunter and Reflection Riding Members); Must be 16 or

older. Participant or guardian must sign the release form that is sent upon

registration in advance. Limited spots available.

Register here: http://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Sunset-Paddle

For additional questions, please email acausey@huntermuseum.org

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania.

Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by

Chattanooga Tourism Company.