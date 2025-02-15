Creative Card Making with Rubber Stamps

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for a morning of cardmaking, stamping, and layering where you will learn some creative ways to create unique cards. You will be able to make at least 10 cards in this class along with playing with an array of stamping materials, scrapbooking tools, ribbons and paper types, and more. Each card will come with its own envelope so you can send these snail mail or just give your creations in-person. No more spending a fortune on cards you find in the stores – give the gift of handmade this year.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others.