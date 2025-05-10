Creative Discovery Museum's Day of Play

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

30 Years of Play = The Ultimate Block Party

Presented by PlayCore

CDM is turning 30, and we’re celebrating the best way we know how—with more play!

Free Day of Play Block Party

Expect hands-on activities, interactive performances, inflatables, games, giveaways, and food trucks—all for free. Plus, museum admission will be available at our original 1995 prices: $4.95/child, $7.95/adult.

For 30 years, play has guided our mission—leading children to new discoveries, families to shared experiences, and our community toward curiosity-driven learning. Now, let’s celebrate the journey and keep playing.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
6159259292
