Creativity: The Source for Inspiration & Deep Visualization - 3 Week Series

Discover and unleash your creative spirit in this transformative 3-week journey guided by Dr. Chad Prevost. Through reading, free writing, visualization, and group discussion, you'll explore deep sources of inspiration and break through creative blocks. Each two-hour session builds on meditative and reflective techniques designed to liberate your imagination, strengthen your narrative voice, and foster authentic self-expression.

Join a supportive cohort on Three Wednesdays: April 16, 23 and 30 from 6–8 PM, and reconnect with the creative energy that fuels your soul. Course materials include a journal, all readings, and a copy of Who Do You Think You Are?: 365 Meditations and the Books They Came From.

What you can expect from taking this course:

Unburden your mind and resolve creative blocks

Liberate your creative energies

Write and speak with strength and clarity

Focus awareness, build self-trust, break down inhibitions

Connect more deeply with your spiritual self

What: A 3-week, process-driven course involving reading, free writing, discussion, and busting open your creative spirit. Each class is two hours long.

Why: Because we all have a creative spirit within us, but it’s not always easy to listen to. Sometimes we let life dictate the terms of what our soul really wants. Sometimes we get confused and thrown off course.

Reframe your year with clarity, focus, and a renewed connection to your creative self!

About Dr. Prevost:

Chad Prevost has advanced degrees in creative writing, literature, and theology. A poet, workshop leader, and entrepreneur, he has started and participated in literary arts communities in Atlanta, Austin, New York, Lisbon, Tuscany, and right here in Chattanooga. He is also a transformation coach, and has innovated writing processes to foster reflection and insight, narrative strength, and authentic voice since 2004. Chad supports the Oxford Comma.