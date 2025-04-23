Croctopus, Joshua Songs, F*ckin' Nothin', Bryan Raymond LIVE! @ JJ's Bohemia

× Expand Danielle Haynes F*ckin' Nothin' and Bryan Raymond are currently on tour via Banana Slug Booking

BANANA SLUG BOOKING presents: F*CKIN' NOTHIN'! Hailing from East TN, many MUDDY ROOTS fest goers will remember him as Satan hitting the stage during Pentagram String Bands' epic set, but on tour now, he's performing his own set! He plays entrancing folk-punk with satanic roots while raising awareness about depression and su*cide, and contemplating themes like morality and accountability.

Currently on tour with F*CKIN' NOTHIN' is south-Florida folk-metal songwriter BRYAN RAYMOND. Emerging from the swamps and a four-week coma with a unique alt-folk sound after a devastating motorcycle accident, Bryan has a gritty and engaging blues storying his travels and tragedies.

Local Avant-Prog-Chaos trio CROCTOPUSS will be gracing the stage with their always astounding bombastic cacophony!

Chattanooga's belligerent bard JOSHUA SONGS will be bringing his sardonic storytelling and dark blues to round out this harrowing if not hilarious evening's sound!