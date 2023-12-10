× Expand The Signal Crowder – Milk & Cookies Tour - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

CrowderContemporary ChristianOver 3 Million records sold, 1.8 Billion global streams, and 5 GRAMMY® Nominations. Crowder’s first solo album, Neon Steeple, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, was named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year, garnered multiple radio hits, two GRAMMY® nominations for “Come As You Are” and “Lift Your Head Weary Sinner (Chains), a Grand Ole Opry debut, a Dove Award and numerous K-LOVE Fan Award Nominations. American Prodigal, his GRAMMY® nominated follow-up album, released in 2016, landing at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart, No. 3 on the Digital Albums Chart, No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and No. 12 on the all-genre, Top 200 Billboard Chart. The song “All My Hope” brought Crowder a No. 1 radio single, in addition to two Top 10 singles prior to that from American Prodigal. His third project, I Know A Ghost, hit No.1 yet again on the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart, while also earning his fourth GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album. Following in the footsteps of his previous releases, Crowder’s fourth studio album, Milk & Honey (6.11.21), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums Chart, bringing about a record-breaking year of music for the Texarkana-native upon its arrival. Nominated for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 Dove Awards, the project’s lead single-turned-smash hit, “Good God Almighty,” not only peaked at No.1 at Christian radio, but it also sat atop the Billboard Christian Songs Chart for five consecutive weeks and landed Crowder his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. Continuing the success, the album’s sophomore single, “In The House,” became Crowder’s fourth No.1 radio single in February 2022 and the project’s third single “God Really Loves Us” garnered a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Crowder’s latest release is his first Christmas album Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas. With recent press highlights including GMA, Fox & Friends, Wall Street Journal, PEOPLE Magazine, SPIN, American Songwriter and many more, Crowder is in the studio preparing for his fifth studio album coming in 2024.