FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Seed Theatre Brings The Crucible to Chattanooga This September

Chattanooga, TN – [8/20/2025] – This September, Seed Theatre will stage Arthur Miller’s The Crucible at Barking Legs Theater on September 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2025—a deliberate response to the cancellation of the same play earlier this year at Fannin County High School in northern Georgia, less than two hours south of Chattanooga.

In May, students at Fannin County—a deeply conservative community in the North Georgia mountains—set out to produce The Crucible, a story that confronts mob mentality, injustice, and religious extremism. When controversy arose, the administration abruptly shut the production down, citing unspecified “script changes” without explanation. Instead of standing with their students in a moment that called for courage and conversation, the school silenced them.

That silencing is particularly ironic given the play’s plot. Set in 1692 Salem, The Crucible follows a community gripped by fear as false accusations of witchcraft spiral into paranoia, persecution, and violence. Miller’s play is both a historical drama and a cautionary allegory, reminding us how quickly justice can collapse when fear and extremism take hold.

“That’s the thing about The Crucible—it isn’t subtle,” said director Cassie Haley. “Miller wrote it in 1953 to hold up a mirror to a nation turning on itself out of fear. Seventy years later, that same fear still drives division in our country. This play is a mirror, and for some, seeing themselves reflected through fear, power, and collective delusion is too much to handle.”

Seed Theatre chose The Crucible as a direct answer to this act of censorship. Where one community tried to suppress student voices, Seed is amplifying the story, sparking dialogue, and refusing to let fear decide what art is allowed.

“Censorship thrives on silence,” added Haley. “At Seed, we will not be silent. We tell the stories that need to be told—especially when others are afraid to. Theatre should spark conversation, discomfort, and growth. That’s how communities change for the better.”

Performance Dates:

Friday, September 5 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 6 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Friday, September 12 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Location: Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Tickets: Available now at www.theseedtheatre.org

About Seed Theatre

Seed Theatre is a Chattanooga-based non profit organization dedicated to bold, inclusive, and socially conscious performance. Our productions center stories that challenge power, uplift marginalized voices, and spark dialogue across our community. For us, theatre is more than entertainment—it is activism, healing, and a catalyst for change.