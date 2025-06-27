Crystal Matchmaking at Night Market

Almanac Supply Co. 22 Frazier Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Looking for the right crystal to support your energy, intention, or vibe? Join us during June’s Night Market for a magical matchmaking experience!

Fill out a short card with your birthday and current mood or focus, and our team will hand-select 1–3 crystal companions just for you. We’ll guide you to your matches in the shop, where you can explore their meaning and choose the one(s) that speak to you.

It’s intuitive, it’s insightful, and it’s just plain fun.

Perfect for curious beginners and seasoned collectors alike—come shop, vibe, and let the crystals choose you.

✨ Free to participate. No RSVP needed – just show up!

