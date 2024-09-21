× Expand Pippi Saya For The Culture Festival

We are excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated For The Culture Festival to South Chattanooga, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, from 12 PM to 6 PM at 618 W. 38th Street, the future home of the Cocoa Cafe. This family-friendly event will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our community, and we are calling for artists and vendors to participate.

We invite performing artists such as musicians, dancers, and spoken word poets, as well as artisans, crafters, and food vendors, to showcase their talents and products. Performance times are scheduled between 2 PM and 4 PM, and tracks must be submitted by September 3 for DJ compatibility.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.fortheculturecha.org or contact Raquetta Dotley at (423) 401-0503 or thenetresourcefoundation@gmail.com.

Join us for South Chattanooga’s premier cultural event and help us make this summer unforgettable!