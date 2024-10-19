× Expand Crabtree Farms Multiply your bounty by propagation!

Unlock the secrets of plant propagation in our hands-on workshop, “Cuttings 101: Multiply Your Garden.” Under the expert guidance of Annemarie Gero, Crabtree Farms’ seasoned Greenhouse Manager, you’ll discover the art of creating new plants from mature specimens.

Embark on a tour of Crabtree Farms’ innovative propagation systems and delve into the techniques for taking succulent, herbaceous, softwood, and hardwood cuttings. Each participant will venture into the garden for practical, hands-on experience, ensuring you leave with the confidence and skills to expand your green thumb at home.

Join us for this enriching journey and watch your garden flourish!

A handful of prepaid tickets are available for anyone experiencing any kind of financial constraints. Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org to secure one of these special tickets, or if you have any questions!

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.