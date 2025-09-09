CWG Annual Celebration

× Expand Anderson CWG Annual

Make your plans now to join us on Tuesday, September 9, for our annual potluck dinner, board elections, and the release of our newest anthology.

For the dinner, CWG will provide drinks and all paper products. What’s on the menu? That’s up to you! We will begin eating at 6:00.

Following the meal, we will take care of board elections. There is still time to get your name on the ballot. Please ask a current board member if you have questions about the opportunities.

The big news is our latest collection of member work. We hope all contributors will be on hand to pick up your copy and to possibly provide some short readings. We are super excited to reveal a new name for our CWG anthology.

We meet on the fifth floor of the Edney Building at 1100 Market Street. There is parking across the street and up the hill behind Bessie Smith Hall.

We’ll see you soon!