Cyber Careers 101: Exploring Top Roles in Cybersecurity

This low-cost, community-focused class is designed for anyone interested in learning about the exciting opportunities in the world of cyber defense and technology. Whether you’re a student, a career-changer, or simply curious, this class will introduce you to the top roles in cybersecurity and how they help protect people and organizations online.

We’ll cover:

Information System Security Officer (ISSO) – Learn how these professionals ensure compliance, manage risk, and safeguard critical systems.

Penetration Tester (Ethical Hacker) – Explore how ethical hackers test systems to find and fix vulnerabilities.

Security Engineer – Discover how engineers design and build secure systems to defend against cyberattacks.

SOC Analyst (Security Operations Center) – Understand how SOC analysts monitor and protect networks from real-time threats.

Security Awareness Trainer – See how trainers help individuals and teams stay safe online.

No prior experience or technical knowledge is needed—this class is open to everyone! Join us to explore pathways into this growing field and find out how cybersecurity professionals keep us safe in a digital world.

About the instructor:

Andrea Harston is a passionate cybersecurity educator and community advocate with over 15 years of experience helping individuals and organizations stay safe in today’s digital world. She specializes in making complex cybersecurity topics easy to understand, empowering people to protect themselves online.

Andrea has worked with businesses, government agencies, and educational organizations to develop engaging security awareness programs, including a fun 1940s-inspired film noir series that brought cybersecurity to life. She has also helped small businesses create practical security policies and training programs that improve safety without overwhelming their teams.

As a frequent speaker and trainer, Andrea loves working with communities to share tips on avoiding online scams, protecting personal information, and building confidence in navigating technology. She believes everyone—regardless of age or experience—deserves to feel secure online.

When she’s not teaching, Andrea enjoys staying active, exploring creative projects, and supporting animal rescue efforts. With her approachable style and deep expertise, Andrea is dedicated to helping communities thrive in the digital age.