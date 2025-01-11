× Expand Cyrus Steele/The GEM Theatre Cyrus Steele

Comedian Cyrus Steele will be performing his own set at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, January 11 at 7:30pm. Known locally for his hilarious Henry Cho opening act, Steele is a rising star in the comedy world, renowned for his sharp wit, engaging storytelling, and uncanny impressions. Tickets are $30-$35; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or calling (706) 625-3132.

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Steele has built a reputation for his versatile comedic style, seamlessly blending observational humor with spot-on impersonations of celebrities and public figures. His ability to capture the essence of personalities like Barack Obama, Chris Rock, and Kevin Hart has made him a favorite on the comedy circuit. Steele's performances often reflect his Southern roots, providing a humorous take on cultural and social issues. With numerous appearances on comedy shows, such as HBO’s Comedy Wings Competition, “Showtime at The Apollo,” and “America’s Got Talent,” and stages across the country, Cyrus Steele continues to entertain audiences with his unique brand of humor, establishing himself as a formidable talent in the industry.