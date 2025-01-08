Daily Painting Practice

× Expand Cindy Procious Macaroons oil painting by Cindy Procious

Instructor: Cindy Procious

All levels

pre-registration required

Unlock your creative potential and develop a good painting practice. Daily Painting has revolutionized the art world since Duane Keiser launched his “Painting A Day” series in 2004. Today, artists all over the world are embracing the practice of creating small, alla prima (or au premier coup) paintings daily—crafting works that are as impactful as they are intimate. Painting every day sharpens your skills, fuels creativity, accelerates your artistic growth, and removes the pressure to create “perfect” work every time. Each new day brings a fresh opportunity to experiment with techniques, materials, and ideas, all while building a portfolio that reflects your unique vision.