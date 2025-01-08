Daily Painting Practice

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Instructor: Cindy Procious

All levels

pre-registration required

Unlock your creative potential and develop a good painting practice. Daily Painting has revolutionized the art world since Duane Keiser launched his “Painting A Day” series in 2004. Today, artists all over the world are embracing the practice of creating small, alla prima (or au premier coup) paintings daily—crafting works that are as impactful as they are intimate. Painting every day sharpens your skills, fuels creativity, accelerates your artistic growth, and removes the pressure to create “perfect” work every time. Each new day brings a fresh opportunity to experiment with techniques, materials, and ideas, all while building a portfolio that reflects your unique vision.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4232662712
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-08 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-15 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-22 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-29 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-29 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Daily Painting Practice - 2025-01-29 10:00:00 ical