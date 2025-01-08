Daily Painting Practice
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Cindy Procious
Macaroons oil painting by Cindy Procious
Instructor: Cindy Procious
All levels
pre-registration required
Unlock your creative potential and develop a good painting practice. Daily Painting has revolutionized the art world since Duane Keiser launched his “Painting A Day” series in 2004. Today, artists all over the world are embracing the practice of creating small, alla prima (or au premier coup) paintings daily—crafting works that are as impactful as they are intimate. Painting every day sharpens your skills, fuels creativity, accelerates your artistic growth, and removes the pressure to create “perfect” work every time. Each new day brings a fresh opportunity to experiment with techniques, materials, and ideas, all while building a portfolio that reflects your unique vision.