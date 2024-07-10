× Expand Doug McCoy Doug McCoy_vertical

“Dangerous Drawings” by Doug McCoy

(In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours--Reception, Wednesday, July 10th, 5-8pm

“Dangerous Drawings” by Doug McCoy is on display July 1st thru July 31st

July at In-Town Gallery features Doug McCoy’s Dangerous Drawings. Doug is well known for

his edgy, satirical, and offbeat artwork. His figurative and abstract imagery contains details and

subtle references that invite the viewer into a dialogue with the image to establish its meaning.

Regarding his current show McCoy says, “Dangerous Drawings, is a deliciously dark and

satirical exhibit of acrylic and ink artwork I’ve created specifically for this installation. Each

painting challenges the accepted norms of modern society while exploring it through musical and

literary references.”

A native of Chattanooga, Doug McCoy received his BA at UTC after studies in art, theater and

literature. He was involved with theater and music earlier in his career, but now focuses

exclusively on painting and drawing. However, the different forms of creativity he has pursued

inform his highly individual art--rhythm in line, harmony in color, and drama in shape and

subject.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the

Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!