"Dangerous Drawings" by Doug McCoy
to
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Doug McCoy
Doug McCoy_vertical
“Dangerous Drawings” by Doug McCoy
(In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours--Reception, Wednesday, July 10th, 5-8pm
“Dangerous Drawings” by Doug McCoy is on display July 1st thru July 31st
July at In-Town Gallery features Doug McCoy’s Dangerous Drawings. Doug is well known for
his edgy, satirical, and offbeat artwork. His figurative and abstract imagery contains details and
subtle references that invite the viewer into a dialogue with the image to establish its meaning.
Regarding his current show McCoy says, “Dangerous Drawings, is a deliciously dark and
satirical exhibit of acrylic and ink artwork I’ve created specifically for this installation. Each
painting challenges the accepted norms of modern society while exploring it through musical and
literary references.”
A native of Chattanooga, Doug McCoy received his BA at UTC after studies in art, theater and
literature. He was involved with theater and music earlier in his career, but now focuses
exclusively on painting and drawing. However, the different forms of creativity he has pursued
inform his highly individual art--rhythm in line, harmony in color, and drama in shape and
subject.
Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the
Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on
Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!