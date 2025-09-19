Danimal at The Tavern

Cap off the week with a burger, beer and live music with Danimal. Danimal Planet is a genre-bending band led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Danimal Pinson. Their sound fuses heartfelt intimacy with a vibrant psychedelic edge.

Their newest release, Speak Easy is a deeply personal journey inspired by Internal Family Systems therapy. Danimal explored the voices in his head, unraveling inner narratives to create songs about personal growth, spiritual awakening, and the tension between the physical and ethereal.

Danimal’s musical roots trace back to intuitive early piano lessons, followed by guitar and bass. He honed his craft performing with acclaimed bands like Strung Like a Horse and Up with the Joneses, drawing influence from Phish, Beck, Wilco, and the Flaming Lips to develop a sound all his own. Today, Danimal Planet brings together some of Chattanooga’s most talented and respected musicians—each accomplished in their own right—forming a dynamic ensemble whose lineup may shift but whose chemistry and artistry remain magnetic.